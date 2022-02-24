BBC News

Blackpool mother jailed for starving daughter to death

Published
Image source, Family photo
Image caption,
Debbie Leitch was found dead at a house in Blackpool

A mother who starved her daughter to death has been jailed for nine years and seven months.

Debbie Leitch, 24, who had Down's syndrome, died at her home in South Shore, Blackpool, on 29 August 2019.

A post-mortem found she died as a result of neglect and severe emaciation with extensive scabies skin infection.

Her mother Elaine Clarke, 49, pleaded guilty to gross negligence manslaughter 10 days before she was due to stand trial at Preston Crown Court.

