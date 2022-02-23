Skelmersdale death: Murder and kidnap arrests after man's body found
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and kidnap offences after the discovery of a man's body.
The victim, believed to be from Greater Manchester, was pronounced dead in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on Tuesday.
His body was found after police were alerted to "suspicious circumstances" on Friday and subsequently launched a missing person investigation.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it would refer the case to the police watchdog in line with normal procedure.
Two men, aged 48 and 51, were arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap and murder.
They all remain in police custody for questioning.
Det Ch Insp Carl Jones said: "Fast-paced inquiries are ongoing and we are working closely with Lancashire Police to establish the full circumstances surrounding this man's death and identify those responsible.
"I can reassure members of the public that, although our investigation is continuing, we do not believe there is any threat or risk to the wider community."
The force said the man's next of kin had been informed but formal identification was yet to take place.
The death has been referred to GMP's Professional Standards Branch and is being referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.