A666 crash: Man dies after car spins on to other carriageway
- Published
A man has died after the car he was driving collided with another vehicle, police have said.
The victim, in his 30s, "lost control" of the Seat Ibiza "for reasons currently unknown" and it "spun on to the opposite carriageway" of the A666 in Darwen at about 08:00 GMT on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.
He hit a Mitsubishi Outlander and was taken to hospital where he died.
Two men, who were passengers in the Seat, were seriously injured.
A woman, who was a passenger in the Mitsubishi, suffered minor injuries, police said.
A 38-year-old man from Nelson was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving and has since been released under investigation.
Police said the road was closed for seven hours for investigations.
Sgt Martin Wilcock, of Lancashire Police, said: "We would ask that people do not speculate on what has happened while we investigate the exact circumstances of the collision."