Storm Eunice: Preston train station reopens after damage
- Published
Preston railway station has reopened after roofing became loose in one of the worst storms to hit the UK in decades.
It shut during Storm Eunice on Friday, when strong winds toppled trees and damaged structures nationwide.
The Avanti rail operator said the station, which is on the West Coast mainline, partly reopened on Saturday morning following a safety inspection.
Commuters have been advised to check timetables before travelling.
Lancashire Fire said they attended nearly 40 weather-related incidents across the county, "ranging from trees falling down on properties to loose structures".
The football game between Southport and Leamington has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Dave Penney, from Network Rail, said "hundreds of railway staff worked bravely in horrendous conditions".
Hundreds of trees were blown onto tracks across the country during Storm Eunice and also Storm Dudley in the past few days, he added.