Fifty new graduate police officers join Lancashire Constabulary
Fifty new recruits have been sworn in as the latest degree level officers to join Lancashire Constabulary.
Two ceremonies were held at Lancashire Constabulary HQ near Preston this week for officers who joined through the Degree Holder Entry Programme.
They were sworn in by Chief Constable Chris Rowley and Deputy Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett.
Mr Rowley said: "It's fantastic to officially welcome these new officers."
He said: "They have been through a rigorous selection and training programme and I am immensely proud of what they have achieved so far.
"These officers are expected to be role models in the community by upholding the very highest standards of public service, preventing and fighting crime and keeping our communities and people safe, putting victims at the heart of everything they do and delivering an outstanding service to the public."
Recruit PC Victoria Hill said: "It is great to share this special day in front of my family, in particular my dad, as he worked at Lancashire Constabulary.
"He is my inspiration and I hope that I can achieve just as much in my career as he did."
Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden praised the fledgling officers.
"They have a clear energy and enthusiasm to get stuck in and make a difference," he said.