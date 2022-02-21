Storm Franklin: M6 motorway closed after lorry burst into flames
A lorry has set on fire on the M6 after high winds caused it to crash into a bridge as Storm Franklin hit the UK.
The driver was helped by other motorists to escape from the cab and is being assessed in hospital, Lancashire Police said.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering Lancashire until 13:00 GMT.
The northbound carriageway is blocked between junction 27 at Standish and 28 at Leyland and there are long delays.
Storm Franklin is battering parts of the UK, with severe flood warnings leading to more than 70 homes being evacuated in Manchester and widespread flooding in Yorkshire.
Gales of up to 60mph are predicted across the country.
Lancashire Road Police tweeted: "High winds caused this HGV to hit a bridge and burst into flames on M6.
"Driver luckily escaped from cab with help from other motorists and is being assessed at hospital."