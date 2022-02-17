Nelson far-right fanatic who had terror handbook jailed
A man who possessed a "terrorist handbook" and had an "obsession" with far-right ideologies has been jailed.
Conrad Howarth, from Nelson in Lancashire, pleaded guilty to gathering terrorist material and also possessing extreme pornography.
The 41-year-old was jailed at Manchester Crown Court for four-and-a-half years.
Counter-terror officer Det Ch Insp Clare Devlin said right-wing terrorism "will not be tolerated".
"The evidence seized in this investigation was concerning and demonstrated Howarth's obsession with far right wing ideologies," he said.
Howarth, of Pinfold Place, admitted a charge of collecting, recording, possessing or viewing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
Police said they found the extreme pornography on a laptop when searching his home.
