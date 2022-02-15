Blackpool Cinderella carriage driver caught using phone at reins
The driver of a horse-drawn tourist carriage has been punished for using a mobile phone at the reins.
The driver was leading one of Blackpool's Cinderella carriages when they were caught looking at their phone by a council enforcement officer.
They claimed to have been checking the time for the change-over of horses.
The driver, who has not been named and was driving passengers along the promenade at the time, had their licence suspended for four weeks.
The driver was also accused of switching lanes suddenly and not having proper lights turned on, although the carriage's Cinderella dome feature was illuminated.
The driver faced a Blackpool Council public protection sub-committee hearing, which was held behind closed doors, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Members of the sub-committee said they were concerned passengers were being carried at the time of all three offences and the driver's actions had "potentially caused public safety concerns".
Solicitor Allan Cobain, who represented the driver at the hearing, said his client admitted having their mobile phone in their hand to look at the screen.
A lack of familiarity with the vehicle was blamed for not having the side lights on, while the failure to pull into the correct lane quickly enough had not caused other vehicles to brake sharply as claimed.
It was agreed to impose a four-week suspension of the driver's licence, with a warning that in the event of any future incidents the licence may be revoked.
The offence took place in October last year but details only emerged in the minutes of the council's public protection sub-committee.