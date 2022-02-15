BBC News

Typhoon fighter jet's sonic boom heard across North West England

A fighter jet caused the boom while on a test flight off the Lancashire coast

A fighter jet has caused a "supersonic boom", which was heard across North West England, an aerospace manufacturer has confirmed.

BAE Systems said the boom came from a Typhoon aircraft, which was undergoing testing "in an offshore range area".

The British Geological Survey tweeted that the "felt event" was reported by people "mainly in the Lancashire area" at about 11:00 GMT.

It said it was also heard in Cheshire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester.

The aerospace firm said in the statement that the noise reported "was a supersonic boom from one of our Typhoon aircraft, which was undergoing flight testing in an offshore range area".

"We regularly conduct flight testing sorties as part of the Typhoon development programme and our broader role in safeguarding national security," it said.

"We operate in airspace cleared for supersonic testing, but apologise for any alarm caused to local residents."

