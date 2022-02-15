Typhoon fighter jet's sonic boom heard across North West England
A fighter jet has caused a "supersonic boom", which was heard across North West England, an aerospace manufacturer has confirmed.
BAE Systems said the boom came from a Typhoon aircraft, which was undergoing testing "in an offshore range area".
The British Geological Survey tweeted that the "felt event" was reported by people "mainly in the Lancashire area" at about 11:00 GMT.
It said it was also heard in Cheshire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester.
PROBABLE SONIC EVENT: LANCASHIRE AREA 15 FEBRUARY 2022 11:00 – 11:07 UTC— British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) February 15, 2022
BGS has received numerous reports from residents mainly in the Lancashire area but also Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Cheshire who reported a felt event sometime around 11:00 today.
The aerospace firm said in the statement that the noise reported "was a supersonic boom from one of our Typhoon aircraft, which was undergoing flight testing in an offshore range area".
"We regularly conduct flight testing sorties as part of the Typhoon development programme and our broader role in safeguarding national security," it said.
"We operate in airspace cleared for supersonic testing, but apologise for any alarm caused to local residents."