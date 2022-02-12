Fleetwood man aims to be first to swim to the Isle of Man
- Published
An ex-Army captain who is aiming to be the first person to swim from England to the Isle of Man has said he has the "right mindset" to achieve the feat.
Fleetwood's Adam Diver will attempt the 32-mile (51km) crossing on 22 July and plans to swim in four six-hour blocks to allow for tides.
He said it would be tough and "the ideal conditions would be no wind".
He added it would be like running a marathon and he was "gradually upping my time in the water" in preparation.
The 45-year-old, who works at the Fleetwood Nautical Campus, has been swimming since he was five and represented Great Britain at the 2021 Europe Triathlon Championship.
He said the idea came during a conversation with his son, when they were discussing not being able to visit his parents on the Isle of Man during the Covid-19 lockdowns.
'Pretty rough'
He said he discussed the swim with seafarers at work and his coach and studied the tides before plotting a route from St Bees in Cumbria to Port Mooar, near Ramsey.
"We worked out that it had to be 22 July [as] that day there is a neap tide, so it will be lower and the current will not be as strong," he said.
He said the Irish Sea tides "go in six hour slots", so his plan was to swim for six hours and then break for six hours on rotation.
"I've been to some of the worst places in the world on tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, so I have the right mindset for this," he said.
The challenge aims to raise money for veterans charity Healthier Heroes and he will be accompanied in a team of about 12 in boats and kayaks, but said his success will be dependent on kind weather.
"The Irish Sea is not great at the best of times [and] I've been over to the Isle of Man on the ferry plenty of times when it has been pretty rough," he said.
"I just hope it won't be as rough as normal.
"The sea will be cold but bearable in my wetsuit, but the ideal conditions would be no wind."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk