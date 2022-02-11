Nelson man jailed for killing daughter's mother-in-law over marriage feud
- Published
A man who killed his son-in-law's mother with an axe after his daughter's marriage ended "acrimoniously" has been jailed.
Mohammad Malik, 58, killed Ishrat Ahmed and injured her husband Afaq with an axe on their doorstep in Nelson on 4 July 2021, Lancashire Police said.
He denied Ms Ahmed's murder and manslaughter but was convicted of the latter charge at Preston Crown Court.
Malik, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Police said there had been "ongoing disputes" between the two families when Malik drove to the Ahmeds' house looking for their son whose marriage to one of Malik's daughters had broken down.
'Brutal attack'
Malik then attacked the couple in their own doorway.
Ms Ahmed, 52, suffered serious head injuries and later died in hospital.
Her husband, who was 55 at the time of the attack, has since recovered from serious brain injuries.
Malik was cleared of the attempted murder of Mr Ahmed, but admitted wounding without intent.
After the attack, police said Malik drove to his home in Heights Road, where he was arrested a short time later.
The axe Malik used in the attack was found "hidden in the back garden", police said.
Speaking after the trial, Det Ch Insp Allen Davies said Ms Ahmed had been "killed in the most brutal fashion".
He added that Malik had "launched an attack of unsparing violence on the Ahmeds, using a weapon he had chosen and taken to their home address".
