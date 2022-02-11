Eye cancer: Immunotherapy drug trial gives terminal patient hope
- Published
A father-of-two with terminal cancer has said a new drug trial has given him hope and something "to look forward to", instead of "sitting round, waiting for this to end".
David Catterall, who was diagnosed with eye cancer in 2018, said he was told "there was nothing else they could do".
However, he has now joined a trial of new immunotherapy drug Tebentafusp.
The 48-year-old said getting the drug, which may improve his chances of survival, was a "very big positive".
Mr Catterall's cancer was found during a routine eye test by an optician, who immediately referred him to Royal Preston Hospital (RPH).
The Chorley resident was seen the next day and subsequently diagnosed with ocular melanoma and given radiotherapy and an operation to remove his eye.
"I knew there was something seriously wrong straight away," he said.
"I had scans for about 18 months and it had spread to my liver.
"I had some treatments, but they didn't work and I was told there was nothing else they could do."
'Big relief'
However, RPH consultant Dr Ruth Board heard about the trials of the new drug.
She said before having it, her team "really had very little to offer these patients", but receiving something "that's been shown to improve survival is just amazing".
She said the drug was at the point where it still needed to go through "lots of approval processes and get funding", so was only available to certain hospitals.
"Once we heard about that, we knew about David and... a couple of other patients in the same position, so we got in touch and said 'please can we have the drug?'" she said.
She added that the hospital had been "really lucky to be able to get hold of it".
Mr Catterall said it was "a big relief", as being given anything was "better than being told you have nothing".
"I could have been sitting round waiting for this to end, but now we have something every week to look forward to," he said.
He added that the hospital staff had been "phenomenal".
"It helps, knowing you've got a great team behind you," he said.