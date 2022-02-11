BBC News

Lancaster rape: Man on CCTV image sought after woman attacked

Published
Image source, Lancashire Police
Image caption,
Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a rape

Police investigating the rape of a woman near a park said they urgently need to speak to a man in connection with the "extremely serious" attack.

The victim, in her 20s, was assaulted near Rylands Park in Morecambe Road, Lancaster, at about 05:15 GMT on Thursday, Lancashire Police said.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man and have urged anyone who recognises him to contact them.

The victim is receiving specialist support, police added.

Additional reassurance patrols were also taking place in the area, a spokesman added.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics