Lancaster rape: Man on CCTV image sought after woman attacked
- Published
Police investigating the rape of a woman near a park said they urgently need to speak to a man in connection with the "extremely serious" attack.
The victim, in her 20s, was assaulted near Rylands Park in Morecambe Road, Lancaster, at about 05:15 GMT on Thursday, Lancashire Police said.
Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man and have urged anyone who recognises him to contact them.
The victim is receiving specialist support, police added.
Additional reassurance patrols were also taking place in the area, a spokesman added.