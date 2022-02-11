Bank of Dave: Burnley community banker at centre of Netflix biopic
Filming of a Netflix biopic which will tell the story of a banker who prioritised community-based lending is to begin in his hometown.
Dave Fishwick, 50, secured the first banking licence issued in Britain in more than 100 years in 2012, as he strived to lend to small businesses in Burnley, Lancashire.
He said it was "fantastic" to be played by James Bond star Rory Kinnear.
Putting Burnley in the limelight was "just brilliant", he added.
Mr Fishwick grew to success after he founded a van and and minibus company.
He then opened Burnley Savings and Loans - a bank which gives its profits to charity rather than giving out bonuses.
Another of the bank's aims was to help lend to people struggling to secure loans from bigger banks.
'Extraordinary things'
Burnley Savings and Loans said by 2022 it had lent more than £27m to thousands of people and businesses.
Mr Fishwick's ethos was also the centre of Channel 4 documentary series, Bank Of Dave, in 2012.
In the documentary he gave himself the mission to create a bank and send it into profit in 180 days.
Mr Fishwick told BBC North West Tonight: "I am just Dave from Burnley who sells a few buses.
"People do say it is ordinary people who do extraordinary things... and that is probably me."
The premise of the film, also named Bank of Dave, looks to how the self-made millionaire started in the Lancashire town.
Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor is also cast in the biopic, alongside BAFTA nominee Kinnear, who played Bill Tanner in James Bond.
Crews will commence filming in Burnley later this month, which Mr Fishwick described as "incredibly exciting".