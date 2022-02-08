Blackpool care home worker caught on camera raping woman, 99
- Published
A "despicable" care home worker was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia on a hidden camera that had been installed by worried relatives.
Her family fitted the device after her behaviour changed and she had begged: "Don't leave me, they will hurt me," the Crown Prosecution Service said.
The "horrified" relatives watched as 48-year-old Phillip Carey attacked her.
Carey, of Blackpool, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court and was jailed for life. He will serve at least 10 years.
He also admitted sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder impeding choice, and sexual activity in the presence of a person with a mental disorder by a care worker.
After Carey was sentenced, the victim's family said: "We noticed her behaviour had changed. She became withdrawn, wouldn't hug or kiss us and she didn't want us to go when we were leaving and said things that worried us, suggesting she would be punished.
"We were concerned maybe someone was being unkind or too rough with her so we decided to install a hidden camera in her room so we could see what was happening.
"We were shocked and horrified, never imagining we would see her being abused and raped in her own room."
They contacted police and Carey, of Keswick Road, was arrested.
'Horrific ordeal'
The family said it had been "very distressing" for all the family as they "struggle to come to terms with what happened" at the Blackpool care home.
"Our elderly relative has gone through a horrific ordeal at the hands of someone we trusted to care for her," they said.
They also praised police for their support and advised other people with elderly loved ones in care to "listen to what they are saying and be aware of behaviour changes".
"If you think there could be something happening to them do something about it," they added.
The family said they were "thankful" Carey was given a life sentence and "will not be allowed to harm anyone else".
A Lancashire Police spokesman said Carey "worked in a position of trust which he abused in the most despicable way".