Blackpool drug death: Warning as man dies and second hospitalised
A man has died and a second is critically ill after taking drugs at a gathering in Blackpool, prompting a warning to drug users by police.
The man, in his 60s, was found dead at a house in Kincraig Place, Bispham, on Sunday, Lancashire Police said.
A second man, aged in his 50s, is in a critical condition in hospital. Police said both men had taken drugs at the gathering along with several others.
A Blackpool man, 64, has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs.
"One person has died and another is seriously ill in hospital and my thoughts are with their loved ones at this time," Det Insp Abi Finch-Hall said.
"An investigation is ongoing to try and establish exactly what the men had taken which caused them to become unwell and whether there is more of the drug in general circulation.
"We would obviously prefer people did not take any illegal substances but realistically we are advising drug users that while our enquiries continue to establish what these men have taken to seek immediate medical attention if they notice any different symptoms or start to feel unwell following taking drugs."