Morecambe v Bolton: Police investigate racist abuse at game
Police are investigating after racial slurs were heard during a League One match between Morecambe and Bolton.
The game was suspended for 10 minutes and the players were taken off the pitch at the Mazuma Stadium after abuse was directed at the Bolton bench.
Lancashire Police said an investigation into the racist remarks was ongoing.
Five Bolton fans were also arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, pitch encroachment and assault on a police officer.
Lancashire Police said after the match resumed and Bolton equalised, a number of their fans encroached onto the pitch to celebrate and control had to be regained.
Insp James Martin added: "Some of the behaviour at the match was utterly disgraceful and completely unacceptable.
"We will be working closely with Morecambe FC to identify those responsible so that we can take the appropriate action."
In a statement, Morecambe said the club was "aware of a series of incidents and allegations".
"The club will work with all relevant authorities to investigate.
"Morecambe FC will be making no further comment at this time."
