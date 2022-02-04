Thornton-Cleveleys tortoise reunited with owner after four years
- Published
An intrepid tortoise, who was found on a busy road as cars swerved to avoid it, has been reunited with its owner, four years after going missing.
Fred went missing from Georgie Rogerson's family home in Thornton-Cleveleys in 2018 after a storm demolished a fence.
The tortoise was found by a driver more than a mile away on the A580 Amounderness Way.
Ms Rogerson said: "We're so happy, he's been in the family since 1973."
She said she had spotted Fred's photo on a social media post, which had been published every year on the anniversary of the discovery appealing for the owner to come forward.
Cars had been swerving to avoid Fred so the driver made a rescue, Ms Rogerson said.
She added: "We thought he was dead because we are near a water course - he's had to go though this, over a field, up a bank and on to the busy road."
Ms Rogerson said she had responded to the appeal and asked if the tortoise had three distinguishing marks and realised it was Fred.
She said the tortoise's temporary owner was "a legend", adding: "She's looked after him so well."
The tortoise is settling back in but still seems to have a wanderlust.
"He keeps trying to climb out of his box," Ms Rogerson said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk