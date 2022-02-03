Blackpool Zoo's plan for new big cats house approved
- Published
- comments
- Comments
Lions and tigers at Blackpool Zoo are to get a new and improved home after refurbishment plans were backed.
Part of the attraction's current big cats enclosure will be demolished under the zoo's proposals and replaced with a larger structure.
It will also feature two public viewing dens, a security fence and accommodation for keepers.
Planning officers said the building was designed to prioritise both animal welfare and public safety.
It marks the first major investment since the multimillion-pound Project Elephant Base Camp opened in 2018.
'Proper care'
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the new structure at the East Park Drive zoo would provide about 100 square metres of additional paddock space.
Blackpool Council's planning officers approved the project on Wednesday.
They said: "Proposals that provide for the proper care and welfare of zoo animals are to be encouraged.
"The new big cat house would provide a modern facility in which to maintain and look after the animals and this would contribute towards the proper care of the animals."