Sue Gray report: Councillor 'sorry for offence caused' by PM defence
A councillor who defended Boris Johnson in the wake of Sue Gray's report by claiming everyone had broken lockdown rules has "unreservedly apologised".
Charlie Edwards said "every single person you speak to will have broken a rule in some way" while discussing the report into the No 10 lockdown parties.
Other Lancashire County Council members called his comments "irresponsible".
The Tory councillor said he had since had thousands of angry messages and was "so sorry" for any offence he caused.
The senior civil servant's report, which was published on Monday, blamed a "failure of leadership" for rule breaking in Downing Street.
Responding in Parliament, Boris Johnson said he accepted Ms Gray's findings in full.
'Really poor choice'
Mr Edwards, who represents Morecambe South on Lancashire County Council, told BBC Radio Lancashire that "every single person you speak to will have broken a rule in some way".
He added that he believed Mr Johnson was "ready to fight on", that he was "always against lockdowns" and that it was "time to absolutely move on".
He also tweeted that while he accepted Mr Johnson "needs to make changes... there are much more important things to worry about", such as "Russia, cost of living, levelling up [and] vaccines".
Azhar Ali, the leader of the Labour group on the council, said the comments were "irresponsible" and Mr Edwards was "defending the indefensible".
"People kept to the rules and made big sacrifices," he added.
Issuing an apology, Mr Edwards, who is responsible for highways and transport on the council, said he had made "a really poor choice of words".
"I absolutely and unreservedly apologise for what I said," he said.
"I think the majority of people followed all the rules all the time and I am so sorry for the offence my comments have caused."