Burnley M&S attacker's knife got stuck in victim's bag, court hears
A man who attacked a shopper in a Marks & Spencer store would have continued to stab her if his weapon had not jammed in her handbag strap, a jury has heard.
Munawar Hussain, 58, stabbed Janet Dell and the store manager in Burnley, Lancashire, on 2 December 2020.
Mrs Dell told police she felt "something on her back" before realising a knife blade was embedded in the leather strap of her bag.
Mr Hussain has denied attempted murder at Manchester Crown Court.
He has also pleaded not guilty to two alternative counts of wounding with intent.
The defendant has said he carried out the attacks because he believed the retailer funded Israel in what he described as its "persecution" of Palestine.
Janet Dell told police she was buying Christmas gifts for her family when she heard a scream and saw a woman run towards her with an elderly Asian man chasing.
'Penetrating stare'
She said: "I sort of froze and I was trying to register what was going on. Before I saw the knife I thought at first she was a shoplifter.
"Within seconds he has turned and I felt something go into my arm. It was a stinging sensation. I thought, 'has he just stabbed me?'"
Mrs Dell slipped and a struggle ensued as she got off the floor.
She said she then felt "something on her back" before her assailant ran off.
It was only when she was being tended to by M&S staff that she realised a knife blade was embedded in the strap of her bag over her right shoulder.
She said: "If he had the knife I am convinced he would have used it again. I think he was trying to kill me.
"His eyes were dark and determined. It was like a stare, a penetrating stare."
Mrs Dell suffered two wounds to her left forearm.
Store manager Samantha Worthington suffered a collapsed lung and nerve damage from a blow which passed near to her jugular vein, jurors have heard.
Mr Hussain fled and was detained outside by a store detective.
Following his arrest, a note, written in Urdu, was discovered on him which read: "O Israel, you are inflicting atrocities on Palestinians and Marks Spencer helping you financially."
He later told police that had his knife not broken he would have gone on to kill others.
He said that he expected that the police might kill him and he intended to be a martyr.
Jurors were told Mr Hussain, formerly of Murray Street, Burnley, does not dispute stabbing the women and the issue for them to decide was what his intent was at the time.
He is currently remanded at a psychiatric unit in Preston.
The trial continues.
