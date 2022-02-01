Sue Gray report: Lancashire councillor defending PM says everyone broke rules
A councillor has been criticised for claiming everyone broke lockdown rules as he defended Boris Johnson.
The prime minister apologised to the Commons on Monday after Sue Gray's findings into the No 10 lockdown parties were published.
Defending Mr Johnson, Lancashire County councillor Charlie Edwards said he thought there were "much more important things to worry about".
His comments were branded "irresponsible" by other councillors.
The update delivered by senior civil servant Ms Gray blamed a "failure of leadership" for rule breaking in Downing Street.
Tory councillor Mr Edwards, who is responsible for highways and transport on Lancashire County Council, told BBC Radio Lancashire: "In the middle of an unprecedented pandemic every single person you speak to will have broken a rule in some way."
He said Mr Johnson was "ready to fight on and ready to take on board what has happened".
"Now is the time for No 10 to be absolutely reorganised. I was always against lockdowns and now is the time to absolutely move on," he said.
Mr Edwards, who represents Morecambe South, also tweeted that he welcomed the prime minister's apology and accepted that Mr Johnson "needs to make changes, surround himself with Conservatives in Number 10 again and that there are much more important things to worry about: Russia, cost of living, levelling up, vaccines".
Reacting to his comments, councillor Azhar Ali, leader of the local Labour group, said: "It is irresponsible - he is defending the indefensible.
"People kept to the rules and made big sacrifices. I can't believe this has come from a cabinet member."
His deputy, councillor Lorraine Beavers, added: "I was sole carer for my elderly parents, councillor Edwards may think it is OK to break for rules but I for one didn't."
Mr Johnson said he accepted Ms Gray's findings in full, as he faced questions and criticism from MPs on Monday.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the prime minister was focused on "saving his own skin" rather than key issues.
Former Prime Minister Theresa May also led Tory MPs' criticism of Mr Johnson, asking whether he had "read the rules".