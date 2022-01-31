Blackpool death: Man guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend's dad
An 18-year-old man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend's father 12 times in his garden has been convicted of murder.
Levi Westhead attacked Mark Webster, 50, at his home in Blackpool on 23 July last year.
Westhead, of Flakefleet Avenue in Fleetwood, was arrested after being found hiding in a neighbouring garden.
Preston Crown Court heard he had been in a relationship with the victim's 16-year-old daughter for 18 months, which had recently ended.
During the two-week trial, the jury heard Westhead had received a warning from police for harassing his ex-girlfriend.
He was found to have been using a variety of social media platforms and set up false accounts in his attempts to contact her, police said.
CCTV shown in court from the afternoon of the murder showed Westhead outside his ex-girlfriend's workplace on Albert Road in Blackpool.
He was seen waiting for her and trying to speak to her following about 300 "relentless messages and phone calls" the previous day, police said.
The court heard Westhead arrived at the Webster family home in Carsluith Avenue later the same evening armed with a knife.
He knocked on the front door demanding to see his ex-girlfriend, but Mr Webster refused to let him inside.
Westhead then made his way to the back garden where there was a "scuffle" and Mr Webster was stabbed.
A kitchen knife, confirmed as the murder weapon, was found at the scene, the trial heard.
Mr Webster was stabbed 12 times and was taken to hospital, where he later died from stab wounds to his chest.
In a statement after the verdict, his family said: "Despite the conviction it will not bring back Web or ease the pain of him not being with us. His death was so unnecessary."
Det Ch Insp Jane Webb said: "This is an utterly tragic case where a much-loved husband and father was merely protecting his family when he was stabbed to death."
Westhead will be sentenced on 17 March.