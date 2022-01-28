BBC News

Railway detonator found in Morecambe charity shop

Detonators are used to warn maintenance workers of approaching trains

An explosive device used on the railways has been handed in at a police station after it was found at a charity shop.

The detonator - often used as an emergency warning device to warn maintenance workers of approaching trains - somehow ended up at a store in Morecambe, Lancashire.

Staff brought it to a police station at 13:30 GMT on Thursday.

Lancashire Police said the device was later safely returned to Network Rail.

