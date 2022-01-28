Railway detonator found in Morecambe charity shop
An explosive device used on the railways has been handed in at a police station after it was found at a charity shop.
The detonator - often used as an emergency warning device to warn maintenance workers of approaching trains - somehow ended up at a store in Morecambe, Lancashire.
Staff brought it to a police station at 13:30 GMT on Thursday.
Lancashire Police said the device was later safely returned to Network Rail.
