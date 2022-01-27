Aya Hachem: Two men charged over fatal drive-by shooting
Two men have been charged with murdering a law student who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Blackburn.
Aya Hachem, 19, was walking to the shop to buy food for her family to eat when they broke their Ramadan fast when she was shot dead in May 2020.
Suhayl Suleman, 37, of Blackburn and Lewis Otway, 41, of Manchester, have been charged with her murder and the attempted murder of Pacha Khan.
The pair are due to appear at Preston Crown Court on Friday.
Lancashire Police said both men had been interviewed in the early stages of the investigation but were released without charge.
The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised charges, the force said.
