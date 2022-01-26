Debbie Leitch death: Blackpool social services to be investigated
- Published
A council's social services will be investigated following the death of a vulnerable woman who died due to her mother's neglect.
Debbie Leitch, 24, who had Down's syndrome, was found dead at her home in Blackpool on 29 August 2019.
Her mother Elaine Clarke, 49, has admitted manslaughter and is due to be sentenced in February.
Blackpool Council has confirmed a formal safeguarding adults review will now take place.
A post-mortem examination concluded Ms Leitch died from severe emaciation with extensive scabies skin infection.
Her mother initially denied wrongdoing but changed her plea to guilty 10 days before she was due to stand trial at Preston Crown Court.
'Truly shocking'
Jo Farrell, the council's cabinet member for adult social care, described the death as "deeply upsetting".
"For a young woman to have lost her life in such a cruel way at the hands of her mother is truly shocking," she said.
"Deborah's death was reported to the Safeguarding Adults Board and when the criminal proceedings conclude a formal safeguarding adults review will take place."
She said the outcome of the review would be "made public in due course along with any recommendations for local agencies".
"Our thoughts are very much with Deborah's extended family," she added.