Lancashire church path flagstones ripped up and stolen

Image source, St Cuthbert's Church
More than 100 slabs from St Cuthbert's Church were taken and others were destroyed by thieves

Thieves have ripped up and stolen flagstones thought to be about 200 years old from a church path.

More than 100 slabs were taken and others were destroyed at St Cuthbert's Church in Halsall, Lancashire, at about 22:00 GMT on Sunday.

The church treasurer said the community was "devastated" to see such "senseless destruction" on the grounds of the Grade I-listed building.

Lancashire Police said it had launched an investigation into the theft.

Treasurer Colin Thorp said the paving had "historical importance" and the damage was "obscene".

"People have got in touch and told me their memories of funerals and weddings with walking over the flagstones," he added.

"It is also restricting our ability to respond to our community."

The church said it was working on a temporary solution for upcoming funerals.

Image source, St Cuthbert's Church
Image caption,
The flagstones are thought to be about 200 years old

