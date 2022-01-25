River Darwen: Witness appeal over man's water death
- Published
A witness to an incident in which a man died after he was pulled from a river has been urged to contact police.
A man in his 30s went into the River Darwen, by Cann Bridge Street in Higher Walton, Lancashire, at about 09:15 GMT on Monday, officers said.
He was pulled from the water and died later in hospital.
Lancashire Police said another man, who was said to be wearing a black hat, told officers he had seen the man enter the river.
The identity of the man who died has not yet been released by police.
The witness to the incident has been asked to contact the Lancashire force as soon as possible.
A police spokeswoman added the man's death was not being treated as suspicious.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.