Lancashire drug traffickers' family to hand over £530k in assets
- Published
The family of two brothers convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering are to hand over £530,000 in assets.
Arshid Khan, 51, and Asif Khan, 43, from Lancashire, used drug money to buy three properties and land in West Yorkshire between 2005 and 2018, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.
The assets were held in names of their extended family, who had committed no criminal wrongdoing, the NCA added.
The family entered a settlement after a civil recovery claim at the High Court.
The Khans had used profits of £636,525 made from supplying Class A drugs to acquire the properties and land.
The assets were held in the names of family members or limited companies controlled by family members, the NCA said.
In April 2018, the NCA said it issued a claim to recover £530,000 in cash payment.
Since the family agreed to the claim, it removed the need for a trial, the NCA added.
A spokesman for the NCA said it was a "common criminal tactic to try and hide profits using family members' identities.
"These funds will now be returned to the public purse and used to support further work tackling organized crime."