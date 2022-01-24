Blackpool mother of woman with Down's syndrome admits neglect killing
A mother has admitted killing her daughter, who had Down's syndrome and died as a result of neglect.
Debbie Leitch, 24, was found dead at a home on Garden Terrace in South Shore, Blackpool, on 29 August 2019.
A post-mortem examination concluded she died from severe emaciation and neglect with extensive scabies skin infection.
Elaine Clarke, 49, had denied manslaughter but changed her plea to guilty 10 days before she was due to stand trial at Preston Crown Court.
Clarke, from Blackpool, will be sentenced on 7 February.
Robert Bruce, who lived in the same household as Ms Leitch when she died, was also charged with causing or allowing her death.
The charge against the 45-year-old, of Rothwell, Leeds, has since been dropped.
