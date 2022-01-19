Roeburndale bridge collapse: Partner pays tribute to victim
The partner of a man who was killed when a vehicle fell into a river after a wooden bridge collapsed has said his family are "devastated".
Brian Harwood, 73, was among 11 people who were thrown from an all-terrain vehicle pulling a trailer when the bridge gave way in Roeburndale, Lancashire, on Tuesday.
Two other men, aged in their 60s and 70s, remain in hospital.
Mr Harwood's partner said: "Everyone he knew enjoyed his company."
Mr Harwood, of Penrith in Cumbria, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement given to police, his partner said: "Brian meant so much to me and the people around us.
"We are devastated about what has taken place and fully support the investigation. I ask that people respect our privacy and allow us to grieve in private."
Police said the bridge, which was supported by scaffolding, collapsed as 11 people in a "shooting party" were travelling "on private land".
Police said one of the injured men had suffered a serious head injury while the other had a back injury.
An investigation is continuing in collaboration with the Health and Safety Executive.
Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt, of Lancashire Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Harwood's loved ones and everyone affected by this tragic incident.
"We are supporting the families of those involved and working with partners to establish what caused the bridge to collapse."
She said investigators were expected to remain at the scene over the coming days.