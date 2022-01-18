Four rescued from Roeburndale river after bridge crash
Four people have been rescued from a river after an all-terrain vehicle careered off a bridge in Lancashire.
The incident in Moor Lane, Roeburndale, in the Forest of Bowland, happened at about 16:25 GMT, Lancashire Police said.
An eyewitness said one person had been airlifted to hospital while three others were rescued from the water.
The extent of their injuries was not known but police said they were preparing to release more detail.
Five fire engines attended the scene and road closures were in place, police said.
