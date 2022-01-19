Roeburndale bridge collapse: Man dies and several injured
A man died and two people were seriously injured when an all-terrain vehicle and a trailer fell into a river as a bridge collapsed.
They were among 11 people thrown from the vehicles when the crossing in Moor Lane, Roeburndale, gave way, Lancashire Police said.
A number of other people suffered injuries and were taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.
Police were called to the Forest of Bowland, at about 16:25 GMT on Tuesday alongside ambulance and fire crews and mountain rescue teams.
Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt described it as a "very sad and tragic incident".
"At this time we believe the vehicle was pulling the trailer, containing a number of people, when a bridge gave way.
"Those people were then thrown from the vehicle and trailer," Det Insp Wyatt added.
Road closures remain in place.