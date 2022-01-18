Biker killed in Saint Michael's on Wyre was 'loving and devoted'
A motorcyclist who died after crashing in a village was a "loving, devoted and compassionate man", his family said.
Iain Hamilton, 49, from Preston, crashed his Husqvarna motorbike on Garstang Road in St Michael's on Wyre on Saturday afternoon.
The father-of-four was taken to hospital where he later died.
His relatives said he was known by many in Preston and was "always a friendly face on Moor park when walking his dog, running or cycling".
"He had a very busy household with his children who he raised with his wife Sarah, along with many little furry friends over the years," they continued.
"He used his childhood experiences and current interest to shape his family and did so with the many hobbies his children did with him by their side."
He lived "a very full and active life" with many hobbies and had "a love for freedom" through his motorbikes and wild camping, the family added.
Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.