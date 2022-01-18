BBC News

Oswaldtwistle man admits manslaughter after denying murder

Published
Image source, Lancashire Police
Image caption,
Mr Newton was found by officers with serious injuries and died in hospital a day later

A man who denied murdering another man has admitted in court to killing him.

Stuart Newton was found at an address in Worsley Court, Oswaldtwistle, on 13 February 2020 and died in hospital the following day, Lancashire Police said.

The force said Nathan Scott Williams, 32, of Mount Pleasant Street in the town, had been arrested on the same day and later charged with murder.

He denied that charge but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Preston Crown Court on Monday.

Image source, Lancashire Police
Image caption,
Williams will be sentenced on 18 March

The force said following Mr Newton's death, a post-mortem examination found the 65-year-old died from blunt head trauma.

Williams will be sentenced on 18 March.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics