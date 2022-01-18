Oswaldtwistle man admits manslaughter after denying murder
- Published
A man who denied murdering another man has admitted in court to killing him.
Stuart Newton was found at an address in Worsley Court, Oswaldtwistle, on 13 February 2020 and died in hospital the following day, Lancashire Police said.
The force said Nathan Scott Williams, 32, of Mount Pleasant Street in the town, had been arrested on the same day and later charged with murder.
He denied that charge but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Preston Crown Court on Monday.
The force said following Mr Newton's death, a post-mortem examination found the 65-year-old died from blunt head trauma.
Williams will be sentenced on 18 March.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.