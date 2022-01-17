Rider dies in St Michael's-on-Wyre motorbike crash
- Published
A motorbike rider has died after crashing in a village.
The man, in his 40s, crashed his Husqvarna 701 Supermoto motorbike on Garstang Road, St Michael's-on-Wyre, at 13:30 GMT on Saturday.
Lancashire Police said the rider, from Preston, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he later died.
Police investigating the single-vehicle crash have appealed for witnesses or any drivers with dashcam footage taken in the area at the time.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.