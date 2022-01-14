Tributes paid to ex-council chief who helped Blackpool thrive
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a council official who was at the heart of some of Blackpool's brightest projects for over a quarter of a century.
Former council chief executive Derek Wardman has died from cancer aged 88.
He had a long and respected career working for Blackpool Council from 1969 to 1993.
Mr Wardman presided over the opening of Sandcastle Water Park and Blackpool Zoo and the financial rescue of the Norbreck Castle Hotel.
Former council colleague Barry Morris said: "Tremendous improvements were made to Blackpool while he was at the council.
"He realised it was a seaside resort and that visitors did matter, but he also found money for projects such as upgrading the outdoor sports facilities at Stanley Park."
'Vital for hospitality'
Mr Wardman joined the council in 1969 as deputy borough treasurer before taking over as chief executive in 1985, a post he held until his retirement in 1993.
His son Graham told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "He found working in Blackpool fascinating, more so than in other local authorities, because of the range of issues the council faced.
"He was involved in many significant projects over the years including the financial rescue of the Norbreck Castle Hotel and conference centre in 1975 and later the Sandcastle complex."
As well as the zoo, which opened on his watch, major new projects were undertaken including Houndshill Shopping Centre and the opening of the hotel and golf course at Heron's Reach.
Mr Wardman also negotiated a deal to maintain conference facilities at the Winter Gardens, which proved vital for the town's hospitality industry.
He leaves behind his wife Muriel, three children and three grandchildren.