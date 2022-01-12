Heysham explosion: Woman in court over gas blast that killed toddler
- Published
A woman has appeared in court charged with manslaughter over a gas explosion at a house which killed a toddler who lived next door.
Two-year-old George Hinds died in the blast on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, on 16 May 2021.
Four other people were hurt in the explosion, which destroyed two homes and seriously damaged a third.
Sharon Greenham, 51, of Lancaster, did not enter a plea at Lancaster Magistrates' Court.
She has also been accused of the theft of gas.
Mrs Greenham was bailed and is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on 11 February.
Fifty-four-year-old Paul Marsh, of Heysham, also appeared before magistrates charged with theft of gas and criminal damage and was also bailed to appear in Preston on the same date.
Mrs Greenham's husband Darren, 44, has also been charged with manslaughter and theft of gas and is due before Lancaster magistrates on 26 January.
In a tribute issued after his death, George's parents said they were "devastated" at the loss of their "beautiful little angel".