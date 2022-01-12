Conservative Party conference returns to Blackpool
The Conservative Party is to return to Blackpool to stage a conference in the resort for the first time since 2007.
The event is set to be held in a new £28m conference centre within the Winter Gardens on 18 and 19 March.
The conference is estimated to be worth nearly £2.5m to the local economy, according to tourism bosses.
Blackpool South MP Scott Benton welcomed the news and said he wanted to "showcase the wonderful place".
The Tory MP added that he hoped to "convince the party to hold many more events in Blackpool in the years to come".
'Major player'
A Blackpool Council spokeswoman said she was "delighted to see the return of a mainstream party political conference to Blackpool" and hoped it would "be the first of many".
"Our investment in a new conference centre to complement the existing facilities in the Winter Gardens is a statement of our intent to once again become a major player in the conference market.
"We look forward to welcoming delegates back to Blackpool," she said.
The conference centre works have been completed and it is due to be officially opened soon, the council added.
