Accrington revamp: Plan for £70m town centre transformation
- Published
A £70m plan to transform the centre of Accrington would make the town "vibrant, bustling and proud", a council has said.
An 18-project proposal includes restoring the town's Victorian Arcade and building a food and cultural venue.
The town square and market hall area would form "Accrington Acre", with space for independent traders.
Hyndburn Borough Council said the scheme, if approved, would mark a "new chapter" for the Lancashire town.
The Proposed Town Centre Investment Plan (TCIP) is to be presented to councillors on Thursday and would take up to 15 years to complete.
Under the plans some properties on Blackburn Road and Church Street would be assigned for commercial space.
The market hall would be refurbished to house a food and cultural venue.
David Sanderson, from the Accrington Town Centre Partnership board, said the 18 interventions listed in the plan were "all opportunities for investment and funding" and the scheme would "improve everyday life for the people of Hyndburn".
He said it was key the council was ready to bid for various funding services, including £20m from the government's levelling up funds or Heritage Lottery Grants.