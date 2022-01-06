Police seek missing man after Preston street altercation
- Published
A man is being sought "to ensure he is safe and well" after an altercation in the street, police have said.
Lancashire Police said the row involved two men "inside and outside" a silver Vauxhall Astra on Preston's Selborne Street at about 12:35 GMT on Wednesday.
The force said the missing man was one of those involved and was "a potential victim of crime".
Det Insp Paul Whitehead said the "priority at the moment" was to locate the man and make sure he was safe.
He said the man, who was wearing a black puffer jacket, dark jeans and black trainers, had not been seen since the altercation and asked anyone who had seen him to get in touch.
He added that anyone who saw the car "driving erratically" in the area at the time should also contact police.
"We are still trying to establish a full picture of what has occurred," he said.
"Our priority at the moment is locating the man in the CCTV to ensure he is safe and well.
"I would ask anybody who recognises him or anybody who has information on his whereabouts to call police straight away."