Witness appeal in Blackpool pensioner murder probe
- Published
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Blackpool have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward.
Malcolm Frary, 76, was found at an address in Eccleston Road, at 16:35 GMT on New Year's Day.
Two men, aged 51 and 43, both from Blackpool, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area of Eccleston Road and Harris Street on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Officers are also appealing to anyone living in the Horncliffe Road and Woodstock Gardens areas of South Shore who saw anything unusual to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said: "I would like to thank the public for their assistance so far but would ask anyone living and passing through these areas to think long and hard - did they see any unusual activity or persons acting suspiciously between these dates?
"Any information, no matter how seemingly small or insignificant, could be vital to our investigation."