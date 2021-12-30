Covid: Health boss urges sensible mixing after surge hubs announced
Lancashire's public health boss has urged people to "socialise sensibly" after it was announced a coronavirus "surge hub" would be set up at Royal Preston Hospital.
It is one of eight temporary "Nightingale" units being prepared in England for a potential wave of Omicron admissions after a spike in cases.
It will accommodate about 100 patients.
Dr Sakthi Karunanithi said infections in Lancashire had doubled from 1,500 to 3,000 a day in the last 10 days.
The director of public health said the increase in Covid cases was "enormously difficult" for the NHS and "incredibly challenging" for staff, with pressure on GP surgeries, social care, and businesses.
A record number of Covid cases were reported across the UK on Wednesday with 183,037 infections, with over 900,000 cases reported over the last seven days - up 41.4% on the week before.
Dr Karunanithi urged people to "do everything we can as individuals to help reduce pressure on the NHS", by getting booster vaccinations, washing hands and wearing face coverings, and "socialising sensibly".
He said he hoped the surge hub at Royal Preston Hospital "would not be needed" but said it would have a "very different use" to the Nightingale hospitals set up in spring 2020, at the height of the pandemic.
This time the hubs are intended for patients who are recovering from the virus, still testing positive, but close to being discharged, he said.
Building work is set to start this week on the eight surge hubs.