Covid: New Year's Eve decision a massive relief, Blackpool hoteliers say
Confirmation that New Year's Eve celebrations will go ahead in Blackpool has come as a "massive relief", hoteliers in the resort have said.
The council gave the green light after an announcement that no new Covid-19 restrictions would be introduced for England before new year.
Hotel owner, Tony Banks, who employs 84 people, said it had "probably saved most of our staff's job for January".
He said losing the festive trade would have been "absolutely devastating."
Confirming no further restrictions on Monday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said people should "remain cautious" and celebrate outside on New Year's Eve if possible.
The celebrations will include a fireworks display.
Claire Smith, president of hoteliers group StayBlackpool, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "New Year's Eve is huge for Blackpool because it is the last burst of trade before Easter.
"So the fact it can go ahead is a massive relief for hoteliers in the town."
Mr Banks, who owns The Ruskin Hotel on Albert Road, said he would have had to lay off most of his staff in January if restrictions had been imposed.
He said the "whole thing was on a knife edge" and "would have been absolutely devastating."
"It would have left no cash flow for January... we had to pre-order all our New Year's Eve food before Christmas and I've got £14,000 worth of food arriving," Mr Banks said.
He recalled the loss of over £10,000 worth of beer which "went down the drain" in previous lockdowns.
The free firework display starts at 17:00 GMT at the Christmas-by-the-sea village on the Tower Festival Headland, where a free ice rink will also be open.
Blackpool council said its display was deemed safe as it was aimed at families "rather than those pouring out of pubs at midnight".