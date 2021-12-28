BBC News

Peter Pike: Former Labour MP for Burnley dies aged 84

Published
Image caption,
Former shop steward Peter Pike was described as a "campaigner for social justice" in one of many tributes

Former Labour MP for Burnley and anti-apartheid activist Peter Pike has died aged 84.

Political figures said he was a "true gentleman" and "campaigner for social justice" after his death was announced on Monday night.

Mr Pike served as the the town's MP from 1983 to 2005 after joining the Labour party in 1956.

His role in the anti-apartheid movement was praised in Parliament in 2013 after Nelson Mandela died.

Mr Pike made three visits to South Africa from 1986 to 1990.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said Mr Pike was "Labour through and through, a great MP for Burnley, thoughts are with his family".

Former Labour MP Mike Gapes added: "Peter was a good parliamentary colleague, an internationalist and campaigner for social justice.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends."

'Lovely, generous man'

Father-of-two Mr Pike sat on the Labour frontbench between 1990 and 1994 when he served as a spokesman on rural affairs and housing.

He also sat on several committees and groups and was among the Labour backbench rebels who voted against the war in Iraq.

In June 2015, Mr Pike was re-elected as chair of Burnley Constituency Labour Party, a role he stood down from in January 2016.

Steve McCabe, MP for Birmingham Selly Oak, said he was "a lovely, generous man".

Conservative MP Andrew Stephenson said he "always found Peter a true gentleman" and said his "prayers are with his daughters Carol and Jane".

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Burnley Football Club said it was "deeply saddened" following Mr Pike's death.

Former mayor of Burnley Lord Wajid Khan said he was "devastated and saddened at the loss of a dear friend".

"He was one of the finest public servants Burnley has had. My condolences to the whole family," he said.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics