Lancaster burglar sexually assaulted woman in her bed
- Published
A man who broke into a property and sexually assaulted a woman who was asleep in bed has been jailed.
Mamun Ahmed, 33, climbed through the window of a property in Lancaster in October and after stealing a mobile phone went into the victim's bedroom.
Lancashire Police said he fled when she challenged him but was hurt in a scuffle with her flatmate as he left.
He was jailed at Preston Crown Court for four years and four months after his blood at the scene identified him.
Ahmed, of Godolphin Road in Slough, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and burglary.
'Dangerous individual'
Police said after stealing a mobile phone from the living room of the property in St Georges Quay, Ahmed went into the bedroom, took off his shoes and climbed into bed with the victim.
He then put his arms around the woman and began kissing her.
The victim woke up and realised there was a stranger in her bed, police said.
When officers arrested Ahmed they found the same jumper he had been wearing on the night of the attack.
"Ahmed is a dangerous individual who was determined to commit his sordid criminal act," Det Sgt Chris Hammond said.
"I can only imagine the fear the victim felt when she awoke to find a stranger in her bed sexually assaulting her."