Blackburn man who beat and bit his pregnant partner jailed
A man who battered and bit his pregnant girlfriend and dragged her into his car before driving off has been jailed.
Joel Fricker, 20, of Blackburn, attacked his partner after she had had a meal out with friends in November.
He threatened to hit her friends and their partners before knocking the 19-year-old victim to the ground from behind and forcing her into his car, Lancashire Police said.
Fricker was jailed at Preston Crown Court for two years.
He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was also given a five-year restraining order.
Police said the victim had been out for a meal with friends and met Fricker, of Kingsbridge Court, at about 20:30 GMT and he was immediately confrontational towards the group.
When the woman turned her back on him he assaulted her, knocking her to the ground and then dragged the screaming victim - who was six months pregnant - into his car.
Police officers located Fricker close to the victim's home and took her to hospital as she had significant facial injuries and a bite mark to her arm.
In an impact statement, the victim said: "I don't understand why he did this to me, but what's more confusing is why he did this to my innocent unborn baby.
"I'll never understand why, it's something I'll have to live with forever."
Det Con Gemma Anderson said the "spontaneous and cowardly attack on his heavily pregnant victim was utterly disgraceful" and said Fricker was "clearly a danger to women".