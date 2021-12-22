Burnley man jailed for raping woman who rejected his advances
- Published
A "wicked and manipulative" man who raped a woman who spurned his advances has been jailed for 16 years.
Adam Kelly, 35, set up a fake social media account to message the woman and sent her photographs of his "private parts", police said.
After the woman rejected him, Kelly, from Burnley, Lancashire, waited outside her work and raped her in 2015.
He was jailed at Burnley Crown Court after being found guilty of rape following a trial.
Lancashire Police said Kelly, who was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for life, had contacted his victim out of the blue using an account with a fake profile picture.
But the woman rejected his advances when she realised Kelly was not who he was claiming to be.
'Harrowing'
The force said Kelly then began to wait outside her place of work and made threats towards her before following her and raping her.
Police said when Kelly was arrested he admitted he had a problem with sex but denied raping the victim.
Det Con Lisa Bennett praised the victim for "the bravery she has shown throughout this harrowing process".
"Not only did Kelly lie throughout this case, he also forced the victim to relive her experience by taking the case to trial," she added.
"He is truly a wicked and manipulative individual."