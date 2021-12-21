Lancaster man who 'passionately kissed' girls' trainers sentenced
- Published
A man who grabbed the feet of three girls and "passionately kissed" their trainers has been sentenced.
British Transport Police said Dean Marroni's "sickening" assaults saw him touch the girls and try to massage a woman at Lancaster station in March.
The force said the girls, who were aged 12 and 13, had been "deeply affected".
The 31-year-old, of Cypress Close, Lancaster was convicted of four sexual assaults at Preston Crown Court and handed a two-year community order.
'Terrifying encounter'
A force spokeswoman said Marroni had approached a woman at the station on 15 March under the pretence that he was carrying out a survey before grabbing her leg by the ankle and massaging her foot with both hands.
He told her he was a massage student and proceeded to remove her shoe and sock and tickle her foot.
The spokeswoman said Marroni then turned his "unwanted attention to three schoolgirls", who were waiting for their train home, and grabbed their feet, "passionately kissed the top of their trainers".
He walked away before again trying to grab and kiss their footwear and then "disappearing into the men's toilets when they alerted rail staff" who called the police.
Along with the order, Marroni was also told to sign the sex offenders' register for five years and pay a victim surcharge of £90.
Speaking after sentencing, PC Ben Griffiths said Marroni had "touched his victims without their consent and for his own gratification in a sickening assault".
"This was a terrifying encounter for all of Marroni's victims, particularly the three children, who remain deeply affected by what happened," he said, adding that sexual harassment "will absolutely not be tolerated on the rail network".